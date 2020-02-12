The 48th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, slated for Saturday, July 18, will feature the top pre-college football talent in the state and the best cheerleaders on the sidelines, including six Union and Vinton-Shellsburg cheerleaders selected for the honor squad.
60 cheerleaders across the state are selected to cheer by nominations from their schools and must attend a tryout held in January. Three cheerleaders will represent Vinton-Shellsburg on the cheerleading squad this year, including senior Kailey Lazenby and juniors Andrew Wirth and Brynn Johnson. All area cheerleaders will support the North Team.
Each cheerleader selected for the squad is responsible for raising $800 to be donated to the Shriner’s Foundation, which helps cover medical costs for children and their families. Children at the hospitals have disabilities or pre-existing conditions. The cheerleaders spend time with the children between practices and see their daily lives up close and personal, developing bonds with them.
“This is important to me because this money is going to family and children in need,” Johnson said. “I feel that is a great cause.”
This will be the first time cheering at the Iowa Shrine Bowl for all three V-S cheerleaders. They are the first cheerleaders selected for the Shrine Bowl since 2015, when Isabel Dedrick participated.
“I tried out because I really love to cheer and I thought this would be a really good opportunity to cheer for a great cause.”
Krystal Anderson, coach for V-S cheerleading, felt all three cheerleaders have worked “extremely” hard under her coaching and constantly push themselves. Anderson explained that tryouts in January consisted of a dance, a cheer and jumps. According to Anderson, this is the largest group number of cheerleaders the school has ever sent in the Shrine Bowl’s 48-year history.
“They each came in with confidence and really excited when they were selected,” Anderson said. “They will get to do some really fun things, work with the kids and Shriners and be a part of a parade that Saturday morning. I’m really proud of all of them and excited to see what the future holds for them in cheer.”
Union will be represented by three senior cheerleaders this season, including two who participated last season. Emma Harris of La Porte City and Carlie McNeal of Dysart return to the UNI Dome this year alongside Alex Hall of Dysart.
“I’m very excited to see that two other girls are also going to the Shrine bowl,” McNeal said. “My favorite day of the week when we are there is the day where we meet the kids and play with them,” McNeal said, “We get to learn about their disabilities and make them feel so special.”
All cheerleaders will have to attend practices throughout the spring and into the summer to prepare for a camp in July before the Shrine Bowl. According to their website, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,600,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children to date. For more information, visit IowaShrineBowl.org.