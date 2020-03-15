County Editor/ Digital Journalist
Benton Community Drama will bring a dash of comedy, a spoonful of 1940s flair and a pinch of poison as they present “Arsenic and Old Lace” on March 13 and 14 in the high school auditorium at 7:00 p.m.
Set in Brooklyn, the play revolves around two elderly ladies in Abby and Martha Brewster, played by Caylie Cruise and Izzy Carley, who murder lonely old men as a mercy project.
“The wine these ladies make themselves has an extra little kick of arsenic in it,” Katie Nimtz, director of the play said. “They have 12 bodies buried in the cellar when this play starts and they are trying to figure out how the aunts are going to get away with it without having to go to prison.”
When their nephew, Mortimer Brewster (Jacob Ludeking) learns of this act, it turns his life upside down just as he’s found love with Elaine Harper (Hailey Hakes).
“Mortimer goes through a whole lot and the whole play revolves around him trying to find a way to make sure the police don’t find out about 12 bodies buried in the cellar,” Ludeking said.
Nimtz performed the show while in high school herself and believed the “quirky” bits would make the play fun for the students. The production features everything from bumbling policemen to serial killers all filled with laughs, slapstick comedy and gaffes to entertain both performers and audience members alike.
“I think these performers enjoy being with each other and that they get to express themselves in different ways,” Nimtz said. “The kids have worked very hard on their parts and getting their lines memorized. I hope people just enjoy the play and appreciate the hard work that kids have put into it.”
While the idea of murder may seem like an awful idea for a play, Ludeking has enjoyed rehearsing the piece alongside friends and developing Mortimer into the character audience will see on stage this week.
“There’s plenty of chances to laugh, and it’s certainly an interesting plot,” Ludeking said. “There’s a lot of hours of practice that have gone into this trying to memorize lines, organizing costumes, build set pieces, and coming in bonding, and meeting new friends.”
Arsenic and Old Lace is written by Joseph Kesselring and hit the big screen in 1944, directed by Frank Capra and starred Hollywood legend Cary Grant.