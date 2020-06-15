Weather Alert

.UPDATED EVENING FLOOD INFORMATION FOR AREA RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.0 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 16.0 FEET, FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER. WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP IN PLACES. &&