August 10, 2020. A derecho wind storm blasts through Atkins and leaves the Benton County community with massive tree and property damage. No building was safe, not even the Atkins Fire Department. Just when they were needed most, the storm caused the roof of the department building to collapse and trap their vehicles.
“Essentially, the storm caused a lot of damage in the apparatus bay, but also throughout the entire building,” Atkins Fire Chief Dan Rammelsburg said. “The building was a total loss.”
Rammelsburg and firemen sprung into action. Several went through town in their own private vehicles to offer what assistance they could, while others stayed behind to dig out the vehicles and gather equipment that was functioning.
“Having the building damaged created a difficult situation just because of the magnitude of the storm,” Rammelsburg said. “There was a lot going on we were trying to deal with at the same time. We stuck through it and got the vehicles out in working condition.”
Since that fateful day, Atkins Fire has continued to operate with the vehicles left outside while the department works on a temporary home for them before winter hits Iowa full swing. Upgrades to the current public works facility in Atkins would allow the department to store the trucks in a warm environment out of the elements and ready to respond to calls.
“In the month following the storm, I would say we had one of the busiest months I’ve seen with the fire department,” Rammelsburg said. “Our call volume was significantly higher than what it would be normally at this time of year. It’s anything from brush fires out of control to people having trouble with alarms when their power came back on. The derecho was such a unique scenario and created so many issues.”
Fortunately, Atkins Fire has been able to operate at “normal capacity”, starting only hours after the storm devastated the building. Rammelsburg has not seen a situation that has required outside help other than those several hours after the storm.
“We know we are secure right now,” Rammelsburg said. “This allows us time to begin the planning phase for a new building. We demolished the previous one and will begin to look at constructing a new facility.”
Discussion has only just begun for a new fire department. A new building could be constructed on the original grounds or could be moved somewhere else in town. Rammelsburg stated that options will be evaluated in the coming months to make the best possible decision for the fire department. No timeline is currently available for when a new building would be completed and budget has yet to be set.
“We’re taking a look at the space requirements because our community has grown considerably since the last building was constructed,” Rammelsburg said. “What kind of truck bay do we need? What does office space look like? Those are all things we have a lot to talk about.”
However, the community is not waiting until ground is broken or construction begins on a new fire department to help. Several local events, including a basket raffle at the Vendor Blender fair last weekend, have raised money for the new fire station. According to organizers, the vendor fair raised $1,810.
“It feels great to know the community supports us,” Rammelsburg said. “I’ve had people come up to me and say ‘you’ve supported us, now let us support you.’ I’ve grown up in Atkins and it means a lot to see the community come together through for their fire department.”
