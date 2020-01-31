Sports Editor
Jade Ewoldt and Jasmine Gaston didn’t grieve long. Instead, in the days following their sister Baylee Hess’ car crash and death, they got to work. They felt that, with proper safety precautions taken by state and local authorities, Baylee might still be alive.
“She was fun-loving,” Gaston said of her late sister. “She liked to adventure, travel. She loved fitness and working out. She loved her nieces and nephews more than anything.”
“She had a fiery, spunky, sassy attitude that we just all loved,” Ewoldt said. “It didn’t matter who she’d come in contact with, she’d befriend just about anybody.”
Now, months after the 26-year-old’s passing in November, her sisters may prevent further heartbreak.
Ewoldt and Gaston successfully lobbied state representatives to support HF 2004, also known as Baylee’s Bill, during Thursday’s subcommittee meeting on transportation in Des Moines. This comes after Tuesday’s meeting with Benton County Supervisors, during which each member of the committee said they would support the sisters’ endeavors.
Baylee’s Bill is a proposal set forth by Ewoldt and Gaston that would require rumble strips to be integrated into roadways that intersect with any state highway with a speed limit of 55 mph or more that are outside of city limits. This would include the intersection at which Baylee Hess died at 21st Ave. and Highway 30 just south of Van Horne.
District 3 supervisor Gary Bierschenk said that while he travels past that intersection nearly daily, he actively tries to avoid it. While local travelers might be aware of such dangerous intersections, Ewoldt’s and Gaston’s proposal aims to protect travelers who are unaware of the sudden stops in rural areas in Iowa.
“We just really would appreciate your support in this, in helping that entire road, but all roads,” Ewoldt said. “This is a starting point, but to make that safer for everyone because this could be your daughter. This could be your family member. It could be even you who’s traveling that road and any other roads.
“We just want to see everybody get home safely... That’s a real abrupt stop, real quick. You don’t have much warning... You’re unfamiliar with the road, the extrasensory alert is important. And you’re avoiding the road for a specific reason.”
Bierschenk agreed, saying Highway 30 is “a problem, especially that intersection.”
After about half an hour of hashing out details, every supervisor agreed to help support the bill with an additional proposal from Rick Primmer, who said there aught to be continuously flashing lights at such intersections surrounding stop signs. Ewoldt said the flashing lights that were supposed to activate at a top speed at the intersection of 21st Ave. and Highway 30 weren’t working on the night of Hess’ accident. Primmer estimated that the installation of such constant flashing lights wouldn’t be “too expensive,” saying they were about $500 to install and maintain.
On Thursday, Ewoldt and Gaston took their bill to Des Moines to try to persuade two of the three state representatives on the transportation subcommittee to support the bill in order to move it to a full committee hearing. According to Ewoldt’s Facebook page, the sisters managed to convince all three representatives — Ann Meyer, Dan Huseman and Kenan Judge — to support the measure. Ewoldt also said Senator Bill Dotzler was “present and 100 percent in support,” and that a Department of Transportation representative said 90 intersections in the state would be affected for the cost of $450,000.
“It’s so incredible to hear our voices being heard down here,” Ewoldt said in her Facebook post. “This is all in Baylee girl’s name. She’s impacting lives.”
After Tuesday’s hearing with the Benton County Supervisors, Ewoldt echoed the same sentiment.
“The love for our sister,” Ewoldt said. “You just feel for other families who could go through something like this.”