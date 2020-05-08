AMES, IOWA – Abigail Darland Beahm of Vinton, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on May 9, 2020, during a virtual commencement ceremony broadcast online.
For Beahm and her classmates, the ceremony recognized the completion of a four-year rigorous program of lectures, laboratories and clinical training; and it marked the first milestone of their professional careers as veterinarians.
During the ceremony, Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen conferred the degree of Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Dean Dan Grooms congratulated the Class of 2020 and welcomed them into the veterinary profession.
Dr. Amanda Fales-Williams, president of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, administered the Veterinarian’s Oath to the graduates. The reciting of the oath is a time-honored practice to remind the newly conferred doctors of their obligations.
Beahm is joining a veterinary practice in Virginia, where she will be working with large, small and exotic pets. During veterinary school, she earned a Certification of Veterinary Acupuncture, and looks forward to integrating this treatment modality in the practice.
To date, the College of Veterinary Medicine has conferred 8,136 DVM degrees. Iowa State University is one of 32 accredited veterinary schools in the United States.