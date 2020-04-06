Teddy bear sightings in small towns across the nation have increased as the global COVID-19 pandemic grows.
This social-distancing “Bear Hunt” has community members strategically placing a variety of stuffed bears in windows for kids to discover while mindfully wandering about during social-distancing time outs.
The Urbana community is taking part in this fun and healthy project designed to help kids stay socially connected while schools remain closed.
Urbana City Clerk Traci Wilson posted the teddy-bear scavenger hunt information on the City’s website at www.facebook.com/UrbanaIowa after someone submitted it; she envisions the project lasting throughout the quarantine.
Jace, 4 and Clay, 1, of Urbana, enjoyed tracking local teddy bears in the community while their mother Amanda Kress strolled them about during an outing on Tuesday. They were also on the lookout for other animals, Easter eggs and hearts on display in windows during their walk together.
Kress said this is a really good time to come together as a community, even though they cannot personally interact in large groups. “Seeing everyone participating and doing what they can to reach out to people is really awesome and a good experience for the kids.”
Bonnie Martin is another Urbana resident who spent time outdoors on Tuesday with her granddaughter Charlee, 5, who she is schooling in her home during the current health crisis. Charlee said she misses her teacher.
According to Martin, they take a break from reading and math to do a scavenger hunt and look for hearts and bears when getting the mail. “This is our exercise time when we go to the post office,” she said.
Kids can track their teddy bear finds in a fun way by counting out the same amount of Gummi Bears or Teddy Grahams to save in containers for snacks.
This “show and tell” project was inspired by the 1989 children’s picture book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
The animated story of “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=Waoa3iG3bZ4.