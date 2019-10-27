Beauty stylist returns to her roots

A down-to-earth cosmetologist who wears glasses, Dr. Martens boots and not a lot of make-up, uses colorful flair when transforming beauties.
Life-long Vinton resident Kaitlin Casteel began her cosmetology career in Cedar Rapids at Regis in the mall after graduating from Capri College in November of 2015. Her second hourly-paid job was also in CR, at Mod Salon near Edgewood Rd. for three years. “It is not barbering,” she said.
Last February, Casteel decided to shorten her winter drive by offering shabby to chic experiences as an independent stylist in a rented space at New Beginnings Salon & Spa (Tammy Fett, owner) in the beautifully renovated old bank building at 101 W 4th Street, Vinton.
Besides her local clientele, she said between 15 and 20 patrons from the CR area travel to Vinton for her cosmetology services. And, one of her oldest clients is her grandfather, 88, from Atkins. He drives to Vinton once a month for pedicures; the routine includes a stop at the Chinese restaurant across the street from the salon.
Also, each month a few clients request she transforms their hair from dull and lifeless to bright and fun using non-natural rainbow colors. According to Casteel, the hardest part of having certain vibrant hair is matching it with one’s outfit.
Three months ago when Casteel was pregnant, she said she felt “different” while giving a full-highlight hairdo to a client. During her scheduled prenatal appointment the next day she learned she was in labor and later gave birth a month early to a premature son who is now growing out of size one diapers.
As a new mother, Casteel continues working by setting her own schedule with daily appointments, including weekends, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Her salon services include: nails, some skin care, basic facials, any type of waxing, cutting, styling, coloring, and color correction.
Additionally, the salon can be made available by appointment for weddings and proms. “Prom is big,” she said.
Facebook Giveaways on Sundays is a promotional for those who Facebook via Kaitlin Casteel--Like and comment or share for your chance to win a free conditioning treatment, eyebrow wax or specified product. Winner names are randomly chosen.
To find out more about Casteel’s services, visit her Facebook page, pick up a business card and/or brochure at the salon (includes pricing), or call for appointment at 319.558.9786 or salon 319.472.3685 and leave a voice mail.