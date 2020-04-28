The Benton County Cattlemen’s Association continued their “Beefed Up Benton Meals” program on Friday as they visited Benton Community High School to grill up 610 burgers for the school’s “Food for Kids” program. Benton alumni Connor Selken and Joey Zweigart were the grillmasters this time, flipping 120 burgers at a time.
“Benton Community School District wants to thank the Cattlemen’s Association for providing great tasting grilled hamburgers for our Food For Kids last Friday,” Benton Superintendent Pam Ewell said. “ The Cattlemen grilled over 600 hamburgers in the rain and they contributed to our 8,000+ meals provided to our families. We also want to thank Fareway Foods and our Food Service Department.”
The cattlemen’s next stop was at Union Middle School in Dysart on Monday for Union’s sack lunch program. Once again, the association provided 600 beef burgers to the school’s lunch program in both Dysart and La Porte City.
“We are thankful for the local support of the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association,” Union Superintendent Travis Fleshner said. “They proactively reached out to us in support of our meal program. Their efforts and generosity are certainly appreciated.
Wednesday will see the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association grilling at Center Point-Urbana High School and Belle Plaine Jr/Sr High School on May 6.