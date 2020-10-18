On Tuesday, October 6th, eight members of the Belle Plaine FFA traveled to Muscatine Community College to compete in the Southeast District Soil and Land Evaluation contest.
FFA teams from 23 Southeast District FFA Chapters, which included 92 individuals, participated in this year’s Southeast District Career Development Event, designed to provide the students an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Soils and Land Evaluation. The Soils Evaluation Career Development Event included the evaluation of four soil pits, plus a written exam about soils in Iowa. The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features, Soil Features – The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential, Evaluation of Management Practices, and Sustainability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses. Members of the 7th place Belle Plaine FFA Soils judging team consisted of: Lilly Fowler-Phillippe, Jack Schwenn, Chase Wickwire and Brock Dodd. Also competing as an alternate team were: Keaton Parrott, Mason Ward, Kanyon Schwab and Jacob Kaplan. The alternate team unofficially placed 15th of 35 total teams, official and alternates combined.