(VINTON, IA) Virginia Gay Hospital, Clinics, Home Health, Nursing & Rehab and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation have announced the recipients of their annual scholarship awards to area students. This year a total of $10,000 was awarded to high school seniors in the Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg school districts pursuing degrees in nursing or human health professions.
Benton Community student, Ian Rupp, was named as the recipient of a $1,000 Virginia Gay Hospital Scholarship. Established in 1992, this award goes to a high school student planning to pursue a career in a health profession.
Kailey Bridgewater was also selected as this year’s Jeanette M. Miller award winner from Benton Community. Kailey was awarded the $1,000 scholarship, established in 2014 in memory of a hard-working woman who was careful with what she had, lived frugally, and was generous in taking care of those people and institutions that took care of her. Jeannette M. Miller’s donation to the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation will continue to fund this scholarship opportunity for many years in the future. This scholarship is awarded annually to students with plans to pursue a career in nursing. It is also awarded annually to members of the Virginia Gay Hospital nursing staff continuing with their education.
“We believe strongly in the power of education and helping students achieve their dreams,” states Robin Martin, Director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation. “We see awarding scholarships as an opportunity to pay back the community we serve in addition to promoting quality health care for the future by encouraging students to seek educational opportunities in the medical field.”