Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH, GUSTING BETWEEN 40 AND 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN LEADING TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. THE STRONG WINDS WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&