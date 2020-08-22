Benton Community Superintendent Dr. Pam Ewell and a small handful of staff were in the central office when the derecho ripped through Van Horne around noon hour. As the storm subsided and she walked out on the grounds, what she saw was shocking.
“It was like walking out into a warzone,” Ewell said. “When I arrived at Benton last year, the complex was just beautiful. New scoreboards, plenty of trees across the campus. Now 150 trees have damaged our fields, fences and land. Our football press box was literally tossed into the grandstands. Our bleachers are damaged.”
Yet this is only the outside of the junior/senior high school. The roof of the school auditorium is gone and left with only a thin layer of black felt. Rain came in and flooded the stage and pit underneath. The auditorium will be unavailable for the entire school year. The gym floor also received water damage and is currently being “aired out” with a giant HVAC system.
“Holes had to be drilled in the floor to put that system under the flooring to mitigate the water damage,” Ewell said. “It’s really hot in there right now because the air is being pushed underneath the floorboards.”
Major roof damage was also reported at Norway Intermediate and debris was found all over Keystone Elementary. Atkins Elementary had tree damage, but no major damage to the building itself. The volleyball program is currently practicing in Atkins for the upcoming season.
Due to these projects, the start of the school year has been officially pushed to Tuesday, Sept. 8. While Ewell and administration are “positive” repairs to the secondary and Norway schools will be completed on time, an alternate plan has been drafted. If the Jr/Sr high is not completed in time, students will begin school online with teachers using a program called Schoology. If Norway Intermediate Center is not able to open on September 8, fourth through sixth grade students will begin school online with their teachers using SeeSaw.
“If online education is necessary for either of these buildings, we will send out more detailed information about daily online learning schedules and devices,” Ewell said. “I wanted to provide our alternate plan in the event that we need to use it and for parents and students to plan ahead.”
With everything going on around the district, the Bobcats have found time to give back to the Van Horne community and the men and women who’ve helped to restore power back to the city. On Monday and Tuesday, staff and administration emptied the food for concessions and fed residents and lineman out of the central office around the lunch hour.
“We will not be able to host home football games this season, so we thought ‘let’s feed people now instead,’” Ewell said.
The Benton County Cattlemen’s Association fired up their grill and cooked burgers, hotdogs and ribeye sandwiches as linemen from across the country helping in Van Horne grabbed a hot lunch consisting of the meat, baked beans, pasta salad and water.
“I’m being fed every three hours here it seems like,” Zack Phillips, a lineman contracted for Valley Electric Consulated said. “The locals have been so generous and I don’t feel hungry at all. These are the coolest people I’ve ever met in my life. I might seriously just move out here to Iowa.”
Ewell was admittedly nervous that the cattlemen would not have enough time to turn around for Tuesday’s lunch after serving other south Benton communities over the weekend, yet was pleased to partner with them to feed the community’s linemen guests. Ewell even offered their laundry equipment to lineman needing clean clothes.
“They aren’t sure about food in the area and where they can get it,” Ewell said. “We called them over and told them we have food for them. A good chunk were away serving Newhall, but some of the men took food over to them. We truly appreciate what they are doing.”
No one was injured or killed in the August 10 derecho. The football team had been practicing and were sent home in time to seek shelter from the storm. Plenty of warnings were given in Ewell’s opinion. While official estimates are not available yet, Ewell gave her own estimate of 2.7 million worth of damage throughout the school district and plans to tackle rebuilding Benton Community immediately.
“We are grateful to our communities and the hard-working people in them,” Ewell said. “It’s tough to wrap your head around the impact this storm will have for years to come. We are supporting our communities and appreciate everyone being understanding as we move forward through a lot of unknowns created by the storm and COVID-19.”
Additional information and updates can be found on the school’s website at www.benton.k12.ia.us and on their Facebook page.