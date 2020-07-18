Benton Community School District and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department have partnered up as Deputy Tyler Brandt will serve as the school’s Student Resource Officer for the upcoming school year.
“I am very excited for this opportunity and saw myself as a fit for this,” Brandt said. “I like to see the presence of law enforcement around these kids to let them see how law enforcement can work. We’re not out here to strictly discipline, and we’d like to build a great positive relationship with them.”
Brandt grew up in Belle Plaine and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnson in October of 2015. He was hired by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department in 2018 as a patrol officer. Brandt has a young family in Benton County and feels this position gives him yet another way to interact with youth.
“The main priority will be trying to build that relationship with these kids,” Brandt said. “I would like to have fun with these kids.”
In his position, Brandt will provide educational programs to students on topics ranging from safety to drinking, be a security presence for the school to reduce petty theft or minor activities, and has already been involved in various activities in the school and community.
“I feel it’s really important for youth to understand what our law enforcement’s role is in their lives,” Pam Ewell, Superintendent of Benton Community School District said. “We want our students to understand that relationship and understand safety for making good decisions in life. They may rethink how they view situations going forward and have important conversations with deputies they may not have with anyone else.”
Benton Community began the process of exploring a student resource officer more than a year ago with previous superintendent Gary Zittergruen. Ewell pressed forward with the idea and initially planned to have Brandt begin the position after spring break. The spread of COVID-19 delayed plans and instead a contract was formally signed by Benton and the Sheriff’s Department for the 2020-21 school year. Ewell believes having an officer on campus will be able to give the district “a new lens to look through” in terms of safety going forward.
“You cannot emulate what a student resource officer can possibly do for a school district,” Ewell said. “We’ve had speakers, presentations, units of study on these subjects. It’s not the same as having a deputy present in our schools. He’s already being visible in the community through a visit at the Van Horne library and joined our athletes in the weight room recently. When they see our law enforcement in a different light, I think that’s a win-win.”