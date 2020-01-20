Benton County 4-H members attend 2020 Western National Roundup

Six members of the Benton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team attended the 2020 Western National Roundup in Denver over the weekend. The participants worked all week to further their preparations for the Livestock Judging Contest held at the National Western Stock Show. On Friday January 10, the team of Gabe Hanson, Alex Ludeking and Jacob Ludeking competed in the contest and placed sixth as a team in the goat division. Steiger Manson, Clayton McKenna and Josh Wiley went along for the week to improve their evaluation and reasons skill sets.
Congratulations Gabe, Alex, Jacob, Steiger, Clayton, and Josh!