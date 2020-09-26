Benton County Extension and Outreach sponsored the first-ever County Assistance Fair on Tuesday at the fairgrounds as a way to bring speakers, organizations and resources together in one place for local farmers and county residents affected by the August 10 derecho.
“This came as a result of our first meeting with farmers in Van Horne last month, but we felt there were pieces missing that would help,” Greg Walston, Benton County Extension Program Director said. “We normally host an open house in October, but our marketing committee got together and decided to move it to September and do this fair.”
A dozen businesses and organizations from Benton and surrounding communities set up booths in a barn to address topics ranging from finances to child care to tree removal. Mark Vitosh from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) not only set up a booth to speak with interested parties about tree removal and replanting, but he also was among several speakers for the event. His presentation focused on evaluating trees impacted by the storm to determine they are structurally safe to remain as well tree care.
“This is an important conversation for people to have if they lost trees and are thinking about replacing them,” Vitosh said. “They can get help and information from their DNR forester to help assess damage and begin developing a plan that works for their property’s soil.”
While the quick turnaround for the event and farmers working in their fields may have affected attendance, Walston noted conversations were engaged and plenty of organizations were able to make it out for the event. Merchant’s Grilling provided food while Keystone Savings Bank provided water and cookies.
“A lot of these organizations are partners of ours,” Walston said. “The main objective is to cover every base that you can possibly cover. We have the human sciences side with Cedar Valley Bank and Happy Time Childcare here, and then 4-H represented here.”
Kristina TeBockhorst was another speaker for the afternoon and works as a Field Ag Engineer for Iowa State Extension mainly in southeast Iowa. TeBockhorst talked with attendees about grain quality and resources available to farmers through ISU Extension.
“I’ve heard from a lot of farmers in this area on challenges they face with harvest,” TeBockhorst said. “Just driving around this county, I saw a lot more fields damaged than not. There are a lot of things we need to think about, such as grain quality and safety. With talking today, I want farmers to take the right steps forward and talk with their insurance adjuster.”
TeBockhorst noted that the crowd was small with farmers otherwise occupied, but was able to talk with locals and could relate to the stress they face.
“They have a lot to think about, but I think we’re having positive communications with them,” TeBockhorst said. “I feel they took away information and tips from today. I hope they can lean on each other as neighbors. Your extension office is here to help.”
Walston hoped that attendees were able to gain valuable information, enjoy a bite to eat and be able to address several concerns all in one place with the assistance fair.
“Producers are under a lot of stress and we’re hoping this can help address mental health,” Walston said. “We know we couldn’t reach everyone in time, but I’m pleased with how quickly we put this together and are grateful for our partners who came out.”