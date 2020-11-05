Last week, the Benton County Republican Central Committee presented a check for $750 to the Benton County Disaster Relief Coalition to support ongoing derecho recovery efforts.
“After the storm hit Iowa, we were hesitant to continue fundraising efforts,” said Colman Silbernagel, committee chairman. “We knew how significant the storm was and didn’t want to be holding out our hands to folks who had just lost everything.”
Instead, the Central Committee decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to relief efforts.
“We modified our plans so that everyone could attend and get to know their candidates, regardless of ability to pay, and those who were able to give more, did so,” Silbernagel said. “It will shock no one that the people of Benton County stepped up to help their neighbors. They always do.”
The funds were designated specifically for farmers who may be facing gaps between insurance payments and when their income streams resume. The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition covers those individuals who weren’t covered by FEMA or State of Iowa insurances. For more information, please see their Facebook page.