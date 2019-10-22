CEDAR RAPIDS – Two Benton County veterans received honors Sunday for their military service during a ceremony at Cedar Memorial West Chapel.
Terry Henkle of Garrison was one of 12 veterans to be presented a Quilt of Valor during the afternoon ceremony.
The family of the late Steven Rohlena presented a quilt to Timothy Handley in Steven’s memory. Rohlena grew up north of Keystone.
A 1983 graduate of Benton Community High School, Rohlena graduated from Iowa State University in 1987 and was commissioned through the ROTC program. He completed graduate work with the United States Army Command and General Staff College. He received a masters degree from the U.S. Army War College in 2011 in strategic studies.
In 2013, he was planning to retire after 30 years. He returned to Benton County in middle of July 2014 and died on July 30, 2014. He was 49.
Before he died, her son had insisted she obtain fabric to make a quilt for him featuring popular songs of Lee Greenwood – “God Bless the USA” and another by Aaron Tippen.
Mary Rohlena bought the material but put it away. She just wasn’t ready to start making it.
“I let that fabric lay,” said Mary Rohlena about what she did after his death. “What was I going to do with it?”
Mary Rohlena said she and her husband saw Steven on top of their building site.
“He spread his wings and I saw the design of the material. It was like he was saying, ‘Mom, get busy with that quilt.’ So that is what I did.”
In presenting the quilt to Timothy Handley, Mary Rohlena said “Freedom is not free. You missed out on a lot of things and we hope this quilt will give you comfort and you will always be in our thoughts.”
Rohlena suffered from heart rhythm problems that were inherited from his mother. He died while shaving in preparation of his new job with the war college.
Henkle, who had a large contingent of family members with him, served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 after receiving his draft notice.
“I got shipped over on Christmas Day of ‘65,” said Henkle. “I got home in December of ‘66.”
He was stationed at Phu Quoc in northern South Vietnam and assigned to communications.
Henkle, a 1961 graduate, was stationed with the troops at a forward camp. His job was to file action reports between the forward camps and the base camps. He relayed the information of what happened today and what would be happening the next day.
“I didn’t see a lot of action,” said Henkle. “I was there and did my job.”
After his discharge, Henkle returned to Benton County to farm and is now retired. He has three sons and five grandchildren within 100 miles of his home, all involved in farming.
“I have been blessed with what I have got,” said Henkle.
While Henkle served before the war protests had started and many soldiers were treated badly upon their return home, he noted that soldiers returning from Vietnam never received much recognition upon their return to the United States.
Henkle’s quilt was made by Rita Moore of Vinton, who also made a quilt for Denny Bruns of Cedar Rapids. Moore has made more than 50 quilts for the Quilts of Valor program. Most have been for veterans from Benton County.
Veterans honored Sunday served in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield, Somalia, Haiti and Afghanistan.