Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.