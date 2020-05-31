The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday announced longtime Benton Community cross country and girls track and field coach Marty Thomae as the recipient of their Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.
“The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession,” the IGHSAU stated in a press release for the award.
Thomae has served as head coach for the boys and girls cross country program at Benton for 31 years, 24 years as the girls track and field coach. During his tenure, the Bobcats won back-to-back state track and field championships in 2007 and 2008 and a co-title in 1997. Thomae coached the girls cross country program to three straight 2A state titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000. According to the release, 12 individuals and eight relays have won state track titles under his guidance.
“Coach Thomae has been a tremendous leader for our track and cross country teams,” Shawn Pfiffner, Benton Community Athletic Director said. “Marty is also an outstanding educator. He continues to substitute teach every day, drives the bus whenever needed, and runs the weight room and speed training every afternoon. On top of all of that, Marty is a great role model and friend to everyone.”
Thomae will be presented with the award at the 2021 Iowa State Co-ed Track and Field Meet. Thomae and his wife, Jan, are the parents to five children.