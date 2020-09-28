Being a creative problem solver is one tenet of being a good Bobcat. The challenges of 2020 have created a great opportunity for Benton’s yearbook staff to think outside of the box. Last spring, all school activities were abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This left many empty pages waiting to be filled in the yearbook. “Building a yearbook [in a normal school year] is a challenge. Building a yearbook in the time of corona is practically impossible,” senior Hailey Hakes reflected. “Prior to the pandemic, we were able to talk to the students at school to receive quotes and take their pictures. Without the school boundary, students were able to avoid our messages and requests, which made the job extremely difficult.” The yearbook staff had to use all of their social media connections to reach out to students and families who were at home during the school closure. “With team collaboration, hard work, and a whole lot of hope, we finally got the book finished. The opportunity to take on this challenge is gratifying and provided a chance to see how things work in the real world, outside the classroom,” added Hakes.
This year, the yearbook team is determined to produce a creative and robust yearbook that will highlight the challenges of 2020. The start of the school year was delayed due to storm damage, most sporting activities are taking place away from Benton, and students are wearing masks; these circumstances all present unique challenges for the yearbook’s photographers and writers. New pages will be added to the yearbook to cover the pandemic and the derecho storm that affected the school district. Uncertainty provides its own obstacles for the staff, according to senior Alashia McMurdo, “We have no clue what sports or clubs are going to be able to be in the book. Like everything else, there is a lot of that we don’t know. We have to plan like it is going to be a somewhat normal year and plan for whatever could happen both now and as we go.” Since yearbooks are contracted for a certain number of pages, the yearbook staff will have to be flexible and creative to make sure the book is complete at the end of the year.
The yearbook staff is still excited about the book for this year; they are ready to rise up to the challenge. The staff is looking for fun ways to remind students of this time when they look back at their yearbook years later. These resilient students are documenting a unique time in history to help their book stand out. Senior editor, Jaden Thys, commented, “With delayed school and a new schedule change we have a late start on the book, but I am super excited because this book will be one to remember.”