Benton baseball is returning to the 2020 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2012 after a nine-inning dogfight with WaMaC rival South Tama on Wednesday in Van Horne.
“I couldn't be couldn't be more proud of how our guys competed and kept playing tonight,” coach Derek Anderson said. “People don't really understand what kind of grind it is mentally and physically to win three ball games to get to State. There's no easy games. It doesn't matter who your opponent is. You got to be ready to play and South Tama proved that.”
Coming into Wednesday's matchup, Benton had blasted Independence 10-1 on Friday and fifth-ranked Xavier 3-2 in extras in two away games to clinch a chance at State against fellow giant-slayer South Tama. After four grinding, scoreless innings, the Trojans drew first blood with an RBI single and then three-run homerun all with two outs hanging over their heads.
“[Mickey] Wanatee is a heck of a player and makes big hits like that homerun tonight,” Anderson said. “Brady [Sadler] left to change up over the plate and he didn't miss. That put them up 4-0 and you can go about it two ways: think this game is over, or you can answer back. One of our philosophies is if they score, we want to answer back. That's how you win postseason games.”
The Bobcats chipped at the Trojan’s lead with an RBI single by junior Cade Timmerman to score senior Ian Rupp in the bottom of the fifth and an RBI single by sophomore Aiden Harris scored junior Landen Schmuecker. Going into the seventh inning, South Tama held on to a 5-2 lead.
“Those made it where we weren’t digging out of a 4-0, 5-0 hole,” Anderson said. “You never know what can happen. You simply have to keep playing the game all seven innings and keep competing because good things can happen when you put pressure on teams.”
Benton’s defense bent, but did not break as senior Turner Schroeder got the third out with South Tama runners on second and third. Schroeder’s big night continued as he drew a walk and got on to third. Rupp would score Schroeder to give Benton a fighting chance for a comeback. Timmerman and junior Landen Schmuecker were unable to bat in Sadler or sophmore runner Ryan Tjelmeland. Senior Drew Lange stepped up with a ground ball under the glove of the Trojan shortstop to score both runners and tie the game.
“Tjelmeland kept coming and I took a gamble in sending him home,” Anderson said. “They weren’t able to get the ball to the catcher in time and he scored.”
After seven innings, Sadler was relieved by Lange on the mound as the senior kept the Trojans from scoring. Benton would have one hit, no runs and into the ninth inning the Bobcats went. Senior Justise McFarland put out three runners on third to give Benton another chance at the win and the Bobcats did not squander their opportunity. Sadler started things off with a single, Rupp reached first on a bunt and Timmerman’s single loaded the bases with no outs. As he’s done throughout the season, Schmuecker came in clutch with the RBI on the winning run of the night.
“[South Tama] came ready to play and we were able to come back in this game,” Anderson said. “That's what we were able to do and we found a way to reach the State tournament.”
Check out the full story, including quotes from Lange and Sadler, in our Friday issue of the Cedar Valley Times.