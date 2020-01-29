VINTON — Over 100 local residents turned out for the first family fun Bingo night of 2020 at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center.
The annual event is hosted by the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) the last Sunday of January, February and March.
The event allows local residents a chance to get out and socialize with friends and neighbors during the winter months when it is easy to get cabin fever.
“This event would not be possible without the donations we receive from local businesses,” Matt Boggess, VPRD director, said. With separate prize tables set up for children and adults everyone is sure to find a treasure.
With a guest caller taking turns at reading the numbers and a ‘wheel of fortune’ to decide the game to play, the two hours can go fast whether an individual is winning or not.
The annual event has been taking place for the past five years. Families arrive to pick out the bingo cards and choose a table to enjoy two hours of fellowship.
There is no admission to attend the event. The next family fun bingo will be held Sunday, February 23, beginning at 5 p.m.