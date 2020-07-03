What started as a “couple of guys shooting off a few fireworks” transformed into an annual show in Newhall, one that COVID-19 was not going to stop unlike in other communities across Iowa.
“It really just started with a few guys getting together to shoot stuff off 15 or 20 years,” Doug Boddicker said. “Myself, Dave Sutton and others. People wanted to watch. We started accepting donations from people who enjoyed it. As we got more donations, the fireworks got bigger and we could put on longer shows. It became a town event.”
Dave Sutton was the first among the current committee of enthusiasts to get into fireworks. He had previously been in another group. Sutton’s only drive was to have fun with it and found camaraderie with Boddicker and others to shoot off fireworks near the water tower. They shot off their rockets on July 3 to avoid conflicting with other community fireworks, but yet found popularity in their own town of approximately 875 people.
“Small businesses started making donations and the city got involved,” Sutton said. “We started a can drive to also help fund more equipment and more fireworks to make the show longer and better to what you see now.”
According to Boddicker, the group raises “anywhere from $6,000 to $7,000” each year as 100 percent of the donations go directly to the fireworks. This affords them a 15 to 20 minute show which Newhall families can watch from their own front step or from the baseball fields nearby. Fireworks range from loud and proud “salutes” to “repeaters” to light up the night sky.
“It’s something for the community and fun to do each year,” Boddicker said. “I say it was 12 years ago that we realized this was a community thing. Most people would tell us afterwards they enjoyed the show and we decided it needed to continue each year.”
Since these fireworks are not part of any town festival or official 4th of July celebration, COVID-19 had no business cancelling the show. Families will be encouraged to social distance for others, but that’s not a major issue according to Boddicker as many simply watch the fireworks from home. As a member of Newhall’s City Council. Boddicker did wonder if they would have to shut down the parking. Fortunately, the lots will be available and Boddicker asks people to respect social distancing.
“Our donors continued to step up even with COVID these past few months,” Boddicker said. “It wouldn’t happen if we couldn’t afford it.”
The fireworks will begin after dark in Newhall in their normal spot by the water tower. Sutton noted that donations for the fireworks can be given to the City of Newhall during normal business hours at City Hall. All donations must be marked for the display.
“We enjoy celebrating the holiday and we hope to continue this for years to come,” Sutton said.