Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.