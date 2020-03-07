County Editor/ Digital Journalist
When John Hayden came to Benton Community fresh out of college to teach vocal music 27 years ago, a change had been slowly transforming swing choir into something brand new. The new choir was more competitive than its predecessor and leaned more on pop than jazz/swing music. Fast forward to 2020, and show choir is all the rage in the Midwest and at Benton Community.
“When it went from swing choir to to show choir, I think what happened is it just ramped up the complexity of the choreography, the complexity of the singing, the complexity of the bands, the costumes and everything took on a whole new meaning,” Hayden said.
On Tuesday, five show choirs took to the stage to dazzle a dynamic crowd filled with friends, family and music lovers for Pack the Gym, an annual fundraising performance for Benton’s program to continue thriving.
“As soon as it became kind of a competitive thing and not just singing in your community and singing at home, and it really took on a life of its own for sure,” Hayden said.
Show choir becomes available for students in the fifth and sixth grades in the Benton Community School District with Xhilaration, who opened the evening with several standards such as “Blue Moon” and “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas movie. Central Lutheran’s own show choir took on several show tunes to lead up to a Benton Middle School’s Illusions adding some boogey flavor to the stage.
“I think the future is really bright for our show choirs,” Hayden said. “There’s a lot of really good kids at the younger level. There’s a big number of kids that are interested and judging from tonight, they’re enthusiastic and excited about singing and music. All we want is for that excitement to be there.”
Not too long ago, senior Anna Kahle was one of those excited kids, witnessing the high school performers from Jubilation, Inc. and Celebration Co. bring their shows to life during Fill the Gym. Since beginning dance in first grade, Kahle has prepared for day she too would take the stage with Celebration Co.
“I grew up watching show choir,” Kahle said. “I was just talking with my friends about being a middle schooler and all I wanted to do was be on Celebration Co, be a show choir member. Now here I am.”
Celebration Co’s home closer on Tuesday isn’t their final show of the season, but it’s a long way from where the group started as the school year began. Senior Gerik Jurgens explained that the music and choreography comes at them from day one during camp at the beginning of the long season.
“We all get together for a very long day, where we learn the dances for the first time,” Jurgens said. “We may have a few eight-hour days just to get it down. Then we continue to polish it through the school year.”
For 2019-2020, Celebration Co. put the pedal to the metal with a driving/traveling theme, complete with checkered flags, a fateful pit crew and fast-paced choreography pushing the show to the limit.
“As you go through life, just knowing that everywhere you go, you can always count on being able to come back home and the road always leads back to home,” Hayden said. “We just kind of took the yellow road and the travel theme. We found some fun songs that we thought would work with that and found Some fun costuming and it ended up being a really well rounded show.”
Kahle related the hardships faced in show choir can range from long nights of rehearsals to exhaustion under the “hot lights” during performances, but it’s all worth it in the end as Celebration Co. puts on their best performance “each and every night.” The choir has competed against many larger schools from Ankeny and Davenport over the season, holding their own to place in the finals numerous times.
“I attribute our success to our director,” Kahle said. “[Hayden] is phenomenal and knows what he’s doing. He’s fun, but also knows when to put us to work.”
But Hayden has his own belief in Benton Community’s success among larger schools: outwork them.
“I always say our kids work 10 times harder, and of course if you tell those choirs they would say that’s probably not true,” Hayden said. “The truth is, for every incredible singer we have, they have 10 of them. So, I always tell our kids, they do have to work a little bit harder to be impressive. We are a 3A school competing on a 4A level every single weekend and they really hold their own.”
Celebration Co. will perform in one final competition this season in Minnesota and then take a breather for a show in May. For Jurgens and Kahle, their time is swiftly running out. Show choir is not commonly offered at the college level.
“This is my last shot as a senior to enjoy show choir,” Jurgens said. “My friends and I have had a lot of fun and have made all these memories. That includes my best friend, Anna Kahle. She’s made show choir great.”
A childhood dream for Kahle came true for the senior as she became a part of Celebration Co. and made “many memories” over the season. One in particular stuck out to her.
“On the way from a competition in Minnesota, we were all exhausted and sleep deprived,” Kahle said. “Gerik and a friend of ours were just throwing Sour Patch kids at each other and cracking up. Those little things, the memories you’re not going to get again, are what I’ll remember the most about being in show choir.”
After the show, seniors posed for photos as parents documented their final home show. Hayden coordinated teardown in background, also taking time to talk with audience members and his students after a momentous closing number.
“I always tell the kids I just want them to be better than they were the last performance and so far that’s happened,” Hayden said. “They’ve competed against some really big schools. They’ve won a grand championship. The prep group has beat some from some 40 schools. And really, in every measuring stick, we have, they have, they have met every goal that I’ve had for that mission.”
Photos of Fill the Gym are available on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com