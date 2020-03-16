Librarian Diane Coberly who is in charge of Andersen Center Point Public Library programming, has created a farm feel in the children’s section with painted lady butterfly larvae, Ruby the rabbit, a beta fish named Page Four and 15 eggs she recently moved to the library from a chicken house on her farm for an annual STEM Project Peep event.
Coberly placed the eggs on display in an incubator with a turner inside that mimics a mother hen rolling them in a nest with her beak. Kids can step up and see the inner workings of the whole egg to chicken life cycle. “They love to see what is going on,” she said.
This week, they performed candling of the eggs to see if chicks are forming inside the shells. The method consists of setting each egg on top of a hole in a canister with a light bulb shining light through it. Year to year, hatch rates vary from 80 to 87 percent.
Moreover, they do not typically weigh their eggs at the library, but Coberly did read about how when a chick develops in the shell, it loses weight.
Incubation takes about 21 days and the eggs are penciled with numbers and dates. According to Coberly, the time when this year’s chickens are projected to hatch is March 25; the process can take 12 to 24 hours, she said.
Once the eggs are hatched, they will go into a 98 degree brooder, which is basically a tub with a lightbulb providing heat.
Coberly said the chicks will stay in the brooder for a couple of weeks and will require less heat each week. It is important to keep track of the temperature so they are not too warm or cold. They want to keep them lightly huddled next to each other and not stacked like when they are chilled. Also, the chicks will gradually get feathers as they grow.
The variety of chickens at the library are most likely Silkie and Cochin bantams and will be taken back to Coberly’s chicken house and placed in larger quarters once they outgrow the library display area and begin creating too much dust.
Coberly collected eggs for incubating from hens still sitting on them, as they had not chilled yet. Last year, many eggs in the chicken house froze from extreme polar vortex temperatures.
Additionally, most eggs in grocery stores come from production hens not exposed to roosters. “My chickens can free range around the chicken house with several roosters,” she said.
They began this project as a way to help children know where their food comes from and hundreds of people of all ages utilizing the library enjoy the process.
Children also love to learn about the library’s painted lady butterflies. The larvae (caterpillars) came from Carolina.com in cups with food and are now growing. They will transform through a process called chrysalis in a little butterfly tent for a couple of weeks. Once the butterflies emerge, they will typically live two to three weeks, Coberly said. This project is over when they finish their life cycles.
Ruby the rabbit and Page Four the beta fish also live at the library year-round.
Currently, they are reading books about spring, chickens and the life cycle of an egg to about 20 kids twice each week beginning at 10:00 a.m. during storytime.
Storytime activities include reading stories, singing songs, making art projects, and playing. Coberly said these programs not only teach kids how to read, but how to share, listen to others and behave in groups.
The program is also offered offsite as a community outreach to area daycares.
Workshops for librarians are offered as part of the state’s required library continuing education program. Coberly said she will attend one this spring where she will learn summer program ideas for use in her library.