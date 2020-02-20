Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS... AIR TEMPERATURES HAVE FALLEN TO NEAR ZERO THIS MORNING WHILE WINDS REMAIN AROUND 5 TO 10 MPH. THIS IS BRINGING WIND CHILL READINGS INTO THE -10 TO -15 RANGE THIS MORNING. THROUGH 7 AM, WIND CHILLS COULD REACH AS LOW AS -20 AT TIMES. MAKE SURE YOU PREPARE FOR THIS COLD WEATHER AS YOU HEAD OUT THE DOOR THIS MORNING.