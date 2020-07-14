VINTON – With the approval of the full council, the City of Vinton tentatively approved a development agreement with Vinton Braille School LL and Hobart Historic Restoration PM LLC during a special session Monday evening.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, explained that the approval “is the sign that we will be moving forward” with a plan for the City to purchase the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School and in turn transfer ownership of the property to the developers.
Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, shared that with action Monday evening, during the coming days Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will sign required paperwork for the sale of the property to the City.
“Once that is signed, the city will hold a public hearing in 30 days at which point the property could be conveyed to the Hobarts,” Fischer said.
