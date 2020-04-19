Businesses across Vinton will continue to keep their doors closed until at least April 30 under orders from Gov. Kim Reynolds, yet Cooling Dance Center continues to provide instruction for its 300 students via online resources.
“I closed the first day that schools closed and sent an email to parents saying we were taking a week off for spring break,” Joan Cooling, owner of the dance studio said. “I have a very open lobby so families congregate here and can stay during class. It was a situation where I knew I would have quite a few people in here. I felt I needed to take that step to close.”
When Cooling made the early decision, she also realized it could be “quite a while” before the studio could welcome students and families back in once again like normal. Cooling, who has taught dance in Vinton for 29 years now, made her way down to the studio to film the current routines and choreography set for their spring recital. Once completed, she dropped all the recordings on a private YouTube channel, allowing her students access to learn them from the comforts of their own homes as the state all but closed down.
“I believe at that point was when schools were to be closed until April 13, so I announced we would take this on a two-week basis,” Cooling said. “With the private link, my students could keep learning on their own.”
Next for Cooling was setting up a schedule for online classes on Monday through Thursday to address each level of dance she taught, encompassing students as young as three and high school seniors as old as 18. She goes live at 5:00 p.m. each of those days, taking on preschool through elementary levels on Monday, middle school students on Tuesday and her teen/high school level on Wednesdays.
“I drop new choreography for each class, so it’s a combination of live classes and then their private links,” Cooling said. “This all works really well because they can watch them over and over again to get their routines down.”
Thursdays are open to all ages and it is more of a “fun day” for the students. Newelle Dalton, a senior from Center Point-Urbana High School, is one of 40 students in the advanced class and has rehearsed everything from tap to dances with Cooling’s dog “Mimi” on Thursdays.
“Everything else has been cancelled, but there’s Joan saying ‘no, we’re going to continue this’ and I think that’s awesome,” Dalton said. “It was nice to have a break, but we kind of made our way into these classes. It’s been crazy not having anything else to do these past few weeks, but we’ve had these classes to look forward to.”
Kecia Appleby has two daughters-Kendalyn and Kelcie-with Cooling Dance Center and has watched her living room turn into a studio of their own two evenings a week. Basically all Appleby has to do is set up her tablet and her two girls can receive live classes and access the recorded recital routines to go over as many times as they wish.
“My younger daughter is nine and isn’t doing so well with not being in school, having a normal routine and not seeing her friends,” Appleby said. “Just the fact that she’s able to keep up with dance class, even though she’s not there with her peers, it’s just kind of helped her quite a bit. She can focus on learning new routines through this class.”
All of this work now is intended to lead up to their spring recital at the end of May, but may be pushed back to restrictions on crowds due to COVID-19. The classes will still need time together in person to transform their hard work into a show.
“I do think it’s important for us to have that year-end recital,” Cooling said. “The kids have their costumes and routines. The parents have invested in dance education. There needs to be that closure.”
Closure is exactly what Dalton is searching for as well. She was able to finish her show choir and jazz choir seasons the Sunday before schools were officially closed. The Urbana native has been active in Cooling’s younger classes as a volunteer coach with her sights on attending Luther College in Decorah and one day operating her own studio.
“Joan is the most uplifting and positive woman I know and she’s acted as such a great teacher and mentor for me,” Dalton said. “If I could change like one little girl or a little boy’s life by teaching them dance like Joan has, that would be the best I could ask for.”
Cooling will monitor Vinton-Shellsburg’s decisions in terms of school closure and base her own decisions off them going forward. The longtime dance coach stated she’d be “shocked” if the dates weren’t pushed back. Parents such as Appleby hold out a “glimmer of hope” that a recital is still possible.
“There’s more of a chance of that happening and a lot of other things in our community,” Appleby said. “I honestly haven’t thought far yet, but I hope they are able to at least do it on video or even have a recital on a later date.”