VINTON - A special meeting of the Vinton city council was held Tuesday evening to name an interim city clerk.
It became necessary to fill the position after Cindy Michael, current Vinton city clerk, announced that she would leaving the position. Michael's last day at city hall is Tuesday, August 11.
Per Iowa statute, council members needed to name an interim clerk to be effective at the time of Michael's departure. "The city much have a clerk," Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members.
At this time, Ward is the only person qualified to be able to serve as the city's interim clerk. All six council members were present at the meeting and cast a 'yes' vote for Ward to fill the seat until the replacement could be found.
Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard gave the oath of office to Ward following the decision. By completing that step Tuesday evening, Ward will be able to take care of business upon Michael's departure.
Full details of the meeting will be in Friday's edition of the Cedar Valley Times.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, left, gives the oath of office for the city clerk to Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator. Ward will fill the role of interim city clerk following the departure of current clerk Cindy Michael.