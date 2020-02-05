Dudgeon Lake Wildlife Management Area just got a little wetter, but a whole lot healthier.
Thanks to a partnership between Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a 36-acre wetland referred to as the Crisman Tract—located on the east side of the state-managed area, nestled against 58th Street to the south and 25th Avenue Drive to the east—has now been restored.
Funding came in part from the DNR’s North American Wetland Conservation Act grant program which leverages federal money with state and private funds.
The total cost for restoration was $65,000 according to Richard Verchota, an engineer with Ducks Unlimited which provided the engineering and contractor management for the project.
“This was an easy project,” Verchota said recently while visiting the Crisman Tract. “The planning was the most difficult.”
Verchota first surveyed the former flood-prone field back in 2018 with plans to begin the restoration in the fall of that year, but permits held the project up until 2019.
Contractors began working on the restoration the week before Christmas, finishing on January 9 of this year. With the additional 36 acres, the surface area of the wetland is now just under 60 acres in size.
Their biggest obstacle was the weather—which fortunately played along nicely, Verchota said—and breaking all the tile lines.
Wetlands once covered 11 percent of Iowa’s total surface area, but today almost all of those wetlands have been drained.
The Crisman Tract wetland is part of a broader effort to restore, increase, and protect wetland ecosystems.
“It’s been a great partnership,” Steve Woodruff, DNR wildlife management biologist, said of the three key entities involved in restoring the Crisman Tract.
“[This restored wetland] will provide better long term habitat and seasonal habitat for nesting waterfowl,” Woodruff said.
“The whole area just builds upon each other and provides a refuge,” Verchota said.
A water control structure was installed on the southern edge of the restoration; an emergency spillway to funnel water from back to front—instead of overtopping berms during acute rainfall—was also incorporated.
Multiple embankments were built throughout the wetland to trap spring rains and groundwater, effectively making the tract no longer dependent on the Cedar River for water.
“The Cedar River is now just icing on the cake,” Woodruff said.
The ability of a wetland to act as a massive sponge and filter on the landscape in the face of increasing flooding—Benton County supervisors recently updated the floodplain maps making the previous 100-year benchmarks now the baseline—is another benefit of the restoration.
“We do know that wetlands on the landscape play an important role in absorbing and slowly releasing water back to neighboring streams and rivers. We need a network of wetlands on the landscape to significantly impact flooding,” Nicholas Longbucco, Cedar Basin freshwater manager with The Nature Conservancy of Iowa, wrote in an email.
“Water will flow like it always has to the Cedar River, but now the water is slowed down and can evaporate or filter,” Verchota said.
By capturing surface runoff and drainage water, the Crisman Tract wetland also has the potential to improve water quality.
A 23.38-mile segment of the Cedar River beginning at the confluence with Hinkle Creek in Benton County is labeled an impaired waterway by the Iowa DNR.
The stretch is a Category 5—analysis shows it is only partially supporting recreation and aquatic life, according to the DNR’s draft 2018 Impaired Waters list.
The restored Crisman Tract wetland sits due north of the Cedar River and will specifically assist with water quality as water migrates toward the river, Longbucco said. “[Wetlands] give the river space...provide cleaner water...it all fits together.”
“We won’t have 28 acre feet of water rushing right back to the Cedar River now,” Verchota further explained, highlighting the ability of a wetland to hold substantial amounts of water.
The entire Crisman Tract wetland today has the capacity to hold 77.6 acre feet of water which is roughly equivalent to 38.3 Olympic swimming pools, Longbucco said. (An ‘acre foot’ is equivalent to one acre of land with one foot of water on it.)
The restoration also has the potential to bring new species of birds back to the area.
“I’d like to see a Sandhill Crane use the wetland,” Woodruff said. “That would be a woo-hoo species.”
“I’m hoping there will be hundreds of ducks next spring,” Verchota said.
“Some nesting kingfishers would be nice, too,” Woodruff said.
The Crisman Tract is part of the larger 1,800-acre Dudgeon Lake Wildlife Management Area and is open to the public.
As part of the restoration project, a new parking lot was built by Benton County Secondary Roads Department—located just off 25th Avenue Drive, north of the intersection with 58th Street.
“I tell people [in regards to these types of restorations]—it looks bad now, but let it heal,” Woodruff commented as he surveyed the restoration recently.
“Then you’ll see.”