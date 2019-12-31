Darrell Kenney's retirement

VINTON – Darrell Kenney planned to spend a few hours Saturday at what he had done since the summer of ’55. He’d make many of Vinton’s young men look the best for their dates. After all, Darrell was the king of the flat tops.
Rather than cutting hair on Saturday, Kenney spent a lot of time “remembering when,” with customers – most of who he grew up with and were lifetime friends. He remembers a period when he had to cut a lightning bolt into the design.
Do you remember when you were challenged how long he could go without a haircut? Sure he does. Someone brought in a photo recording the event when Kenney gave a surprise at an Urbana party.
Kenney followed the trends of hairstyles. Mullets, the Beatles Bowl Cut and the hair of the Hippies which caused more discontent in families than just about anything.
“Those were tough times then,” said Kenney. “The woman about killed us. The beauticians.”
During the transition of Darrell being King of the Flag Tops to the mullet, big differences of opinion existed. Many traditional barbers would not even touch a head of long hair. So women and their beauty parlors filled the gap as the ratty heads of hair moved to the more stylish of the 1980 and beyond.
As many traveled down the decades, Darrell traveled down memory lane one last time.