“Dear Sisters.”
Every year, for more than 60 years, Kathie Arnold Ervin has penned (or typed) a letter with this simple salutation to the Gamma Phi Beta sorority members of Iowa State College’s class of 1956.
“The theme always seems to be that we’re in the same place [in life] at the same time,” Kathie explained of the Round Robin letter exchange begun by the group in the years following their graduation from what is now Iowa State University in Ames.
Of the original 19 sorority sisters involved in the exchange, five have passed away, two have entered memory care, and one has stopped participating completely, Kathie said. The women live scattered across a dozen states.
“It’s always hard now...to see our sisters die..our husbands are dying.”
Sometime around Valentine’s Day each year, the sisters receive a package in the mail consisting of each member’s annual letter. The group rotates responsibility for accruing the letters, making copies, and sending out the packages.
On Tuesday, January 28, six of the remaining sisters will gather in Ames for a taping of NBC’s TODAY show following a feature in The Wall Street Journal’s Life & Arts section in October of last year.
The WSJ article was titled “Letters Reflect Seasons of Their Lives: Since 1956, a group of college friends have helped each other through weddings, careers, children and old age by writing letters.”
“I didn’t know anybody,” Kathie said of enrolling at Iowa State College in 1952--she was born in San Mateo, California, attended San Francisco schools through sixth grade, and then San Diego schools through her junior year.
She attended her senior year of high school at Mt. Vernon Seminary in Washington, D.C. Her father Jerry Arnold was an engineer in the Army and moved several times during her childhood.
Kathie met her husband Keith Ervin during their junior year at Iowa State on a blind date.
She said it had always been her plan to transfer from Ames to a college back east near where her parents lived, but the sisters of Gamma Phi Beta became her true home away from home and she stayed.
“I graduated with a major in general home economics,” Kathie said.
Keith graduated that same year (‘56) with a degree in industrial administration.
Following graduation, the couple married and settled in Philadelphia for a time, but they eventually moved to Vinton--Keith’s hometown--where they’ve owned and managed Ervin Motors Co. ever since.
“He loves it,” Kathie said of her husband’s interest over the years in the letters. “He loves it that I get excited. He loves all these people, too.”
The sisters have met in person several times since graduation--in Des Moines, Arizona, Kentucky, and once in Ames to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation.
“I was nervous,” Kathie said of meeting her sisters again in person. “I don’t always know if I’m going to recognize them...but the personalities are always still the same.”
The letters have helped the group grow even closer through the years, Kathie said, some much more than they ever were while at college.
One sister in particular who rests in Kathie’s mind these days passed away in 2016 at age 82.
“She was just the most delightful person...her last letter was such a shock.”
Kathie read a few lines from her friend’s last letter out loud, “It’s a gorgeous winter day...this is my goodbye letter...somehow I thought I was going to live to be 99 like my mother did.”
The letters, Kathie said, are a very special part of her life.
Asked how she would describe the women she’s spent over 60 years fostering a connection with through letter-writing, Kathie has a one-word response.
“Sisters.”
The TODAY show taping is set to air sometime in February.