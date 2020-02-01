Sports Editor
South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigeg made a last-minute pitch to voters in Vinton ahead of Monday’s Iowa Caucuses on Monday. He held a town hall-style appearance at Tilford Elementary School for about 40 minutes before he had to head to another appearance in what will likely be a tightly contested Democratic field of candidates.
Roughly 200 people showed up to listen to Buttigieg as he talked about how his experiences in the military would shape a potential presidential administration as well as his plans for health care.
“It’s not just about taking Medicare like we know it and getting it to everybody,” he said about his ‘Medicare-for-all-who-want-it’ plan, “because there’s also some reform that needs to go on with Medicare as we know it. We need to make sure that we’re training and educating more providers, more home health care workers who can do that work that is so important.”
He also addressed his relative lack of support among black and Latino voters among early polls. A recent Fox News poll showed Buttigieg had just 2 percent of support among black voters in South Carolina, and a Washington Post/Ipsos poll even showed a 21 percent ‘unfavorable’ among black voters nationwide.
“No one suffers more than those who are directly discriminated against,” Buttigieg said addressing a question about his ability to potentially carry on through a primary with little support from minority groups. “We’re also engaging voters who are rightly skeptical, who have felt taken for granted. Not only kicked around by the Republican Party, but taken for granted by mine.”
Buttigieg became the sixth presidential candidate to swing through Vinton this election season, coming after appearances from retired Navy Admiral Joe Sestek, former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden.