Benton County had gone nearly four and a half weeks without rain in Ben Olson’s estimates. He watched forecasts and warnings from his farm south of Vinton as a storm began to develop in the western half of Iowa.
“We were actually feeling kind of optimistic that maybe we could get a nice August shower to finish the crops off,” Olson said. “We had heard reports of strong winds out west, but nothing too terribly damaging to put us down on lockdown.”
Instead of a shower, the system developed into a derecho, a wind storm which clocked in speeds up to 136 mph according to the National Weather Service. The storm came through Benton County just around noon and brought its wrath upon the rural landscape south of Vinton. The city itself would be spared the worst, but farms such as Olsen and neighbor Brian Kreutner were caught right in the path of the storm.
“We were on the edge of it,” Kreutner said. “If you went a mile north, you’d see a lot less damage. Our machine shed was completely destroyed. The barn we house our cattle, hay and straw took major damage. A grain bin we had set back up after the 2011 storm came down again. Major tree damage, minor damage to our garage. Every building on our property sustained some damages.”
Olsen described his properties as “almost totally devastated.” Olsen and his family own four properties and saw three of his barns lose their roofs in the storm. His new machine shed was totally gone and a cattle building was leveled by the high winds. A grain bin was carried all the way into a neighbor’s creek. Only his old corn cribs and older grain bins were left standing. Olsen will lose 10 to 12 head of cattle from injuries they sustained.
“Not only do I not have buildings to store equipment in, we may not have enough crops to feed our livestock for next year,” Olsen said. “I’ll have to buy more. Being a livestock operation, the work never ends and you have to keep business going every day.”
When the storm passed, Kreutner knew it was time to take the next steps forward. First came assessment of the damages and the inevitable cleanup of debris. This also means ensuring animals can get food and water safely. Kreutner stated he’s “two-thirds done” with clean up in part because of help from his daughter’s basketball teammates.
“A lot of sheet steel went all over our front yard, into the dirt road next to us and even the neighbor’s yard,” Kreutner said. “They took two days and picked up sheet metal for us. All my tools were in the shed that was destroyed, so they assisted in finding them. Anything we asked. They are really good girls. I joked that I would love to adopt all of them as my daughters.”
Olsen is also well along with cleanup and is working with contractors on estimates for his buildings. A one day approach means checking off boxes on his to-do list at a manageable pace. Essentially, he will have to rebuild his operations and move forward. If anything has helped him through this difficult time, it’s been his family and friends.
“Family and friends give you hope because they are really there for you every day,” Olsen said. “It takes the edge off it a little bit. Having a support as you go through your day feeding cattle, checking what equipment is working, it really helps. I can’t just sit around when there’s work to be done.”
Kreutner found a motto for everything that has happened recently: it’s just stuff. He’s grateful no one was killed or seriously injured in the storm. It’s that positivity that has helped him move forward with cleanup and eventually rebuilding the farm.
“Stuff is stuff,” Kreutner said. “The people I cared about are safe. Stuff can be replaced. I am a Christian and I believe that this is a temporal place. There is nothing here that is as important as the people.”