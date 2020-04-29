Belle Plaine Jr/Sr High School will see a new principal in its building as the district hired Ryan Devereux for the position beginning on August 1.
“I am really excited about accepting the 7-12 principal position at Belle Plaine Community Schools,” Devereux said. “From my experiences, I know Belle Plaine as being a community that takes great pride in its schools. The citizens have high expectations for all students to achieve academic and extra-curricular success. This standard of excellence not only produces excitement for my professional aspirations, I am ecstatic that my children will be able to enroll into such a positive learning environment.”
Devereux is currently the assistant principal and curriculum director at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, where he has spent the last four years. Previously, Devereux taught as an economics and business teacher in Denison for 12 years. He is a graduate of Regina High School in Iowa City and completed his undergraduate degree at Cornell College in 2003. Devereux earned his graduate degree from Concordia University in Nebraska just before accepting his position with Beckman Catholic.
“I entered education because I had many teachers and coaches that went the “extra mile” to empower me to achieve academic and extra-curricular success,” Devereux said. “Due to my family’s financial status, I was considered an “at-risk” student. My teachers and coaches were empathetic to our financial situation while allowing me to achieve at the same high levels as the other students.”
According to Devereux, Belle Plaine was a draw for him due to the smaller class sizes and the ability to “offer the academic and extra-curricular opportunities of [the district’s] larger counterparts”. Devereux and wife Susan will bring their four children Patrick (8 years old), Krista (6 years old), John (2 years old), and Margaret (1 years old) into the school district over the coming years and hope to have an “optimal” learning environments for them and all kids in Belle Plaine.
“Arguably the most important factor which led me to apply was that I had a lot of positive interactions with people from Belle Plaine,” Devereux said. “I had many positive experiences competing against and later alongside Belle Plaine athletes. I attended college with some Belle Plaine alumni, one of them being a teammate when I played football at Cornell College. Not only were these students good citizens, they exhibited great pride in their hometown. Their personal experiences made me realize that this is a great community to live and work in.”
As Belle Plaine’s 7-12 principal, Devereux will work with students and staff at the jr/sr high school to promote staff collaboration, manage daily instructional learning and support services offered by the school. Currently, he is working to learn more about the district and is involved in discussions with current administrators regarding the 2020-21 school year. The Devereux family is searching for a house in Belle Plaine to purchase while also attempting to sell amid COVID-19.
“The outreach by the Belle Plaine community has been amazing,” Devereux said. “Susan, the kids, and I would like to say thank you to everyone for making us feel welcome. We are blessed to have this opportunity and look forward to living in Belle Plaine for a long time.”