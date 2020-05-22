A new Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh location at 911 South K Avenue in Vinton welcomed its first customers for the grocery store’s grand opening on Friday morning after months of remodeling and preparation.
“We’re really excited to be here and serve the community of Vinton,” Trevor Zeiger, Store Manager of Vinton Dollar Fresh said. “It’s exciting to bring another option to town for great produce, great meats, great frozen products and awesome non-food items we’re ready to offer.”
Dollar Fresh is a smaller format store for Hy-Vee Inc. focused on smaller communities than their main stores and offer amenities such as a pharmacy, meat department, fresh produce, a kitchen for grab-and-go food items and 24-hour fuel pumps in the parking lot. According to Zeiger, Vinton Dollar Fresh employs 46 people, including locally-hired workers.
“We’ve brought in a large crew to help get things rolling here and the store open in a matter of a couple of weeks,” Zeiger said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that all the workers and the customers will be safe. We have face masks for everybody to wear, hand sanitizer wipes at the entryway, spray bottles at all the registers and everyone wipes down between customers.”
Like other Hy-Vee locations, Dollar Fresh will offer Aisles Online, an app for customers to select groceries online and pick them up from the store without leaving their car. This app has been popular in recent months due to the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Zeiger began his career with Hy-Vee in 2003 as a merchandise clerk and has worked in “almost every capacity our stores offer”, including as an assistant manager, dept manager, and manager of store operations. The Vinton Dollar Fresh will be Zeiger’s first stint as a Store Manager. He previously worked in a Hy-Vee in Kansas City, MO and is currently moving his family from Warrensburg to Vinton.
“I’m looking forward to getting involved in the community,” Zeiger said. “I hear the racetrack is a pretty big thing and we’ve already reached out to churches, schools to become involved in Vinton. I’m sure my kids will love the splash pad they’re installing in town.”
Vinton’s location will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.