Today

Considerable cloudiness. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.