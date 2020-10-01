The Early Arts Study Club members and invited guests enjoyed the club’s annual fall trip to The Niche and Three D Kitchens on Sept. 21. The proprietor, Colleen Karrick gave the group a presentation of her new pieces and members viewed all her wonderful merchandise. The club believes this is really an awesome new business for downtown Vinton. Lunch was enjoyed at the Vinton Family Restaurant. We are trying to social distance and wear our masks; a first in our club’s history, which was established in 1936.
Early Arts Study Club visits Three D Kitchens and The Niche
- By Early Arts Study Club
