Early Arts Study Club

Among members attending this year’s fall trip were Jackie Schoettmer (not pictured), Joann Schmidt, Sharon Rhinehart, Pat Milne, Donna Thomson, Karen Inman, Kathie Ervin, Nancy Baldwin, Nancy Lausar, June Kruger.

 Submitted photo

The Early Arts Study Club members and invited guests enjoyed the club’s annual fall trip to The Niche and Three D Kitchens on Sept. 21. The proprietor, Colleen Karrick gave the group a presentation of her new pieces and members viewed all her wonderful merchandise. The club believes this is really an awesome new business for downtown Vinton. Lunch was enjoyed at the Vinton Family Restaurant. We are trying to social distance and wear our masks; a first in our club’s history, which was established in 1936.