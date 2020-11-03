Early voting has already become prevalent in this year’s election and the Early Voting Express sponsored by Battleground Iowa made a stop in Vinton on Thursday to encourage people to continue voting early.
The tour bus pulled in behind the Kirkwood Community College Benton County Center, where Nick Volk with the Benton County Democratic Central Committee was waiting to help hand out voter education material and promote Democratic candidates for office.
“Our whole purpose is to make sure you vote,” Volk said. “You can vote early at the courthouse here in Vinton and bring in your absentee ballot if you don’t want to mail it. With COVID, people are wanting to vote early or go in with less people. It makes voting a lot easier.”
According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, over a million ballots have been requested in Iowa and nearly 925,000 have been received across the state. Volk stated he talked with Benton County Auditor Hayley Rippel last week and heard the county had 5,700 ballots turned in or early voters go through the courthouse.
“It’s good participation by people taking it seriously,” Volk said. “I think it’s smart to do so and avoid the long lines at the polls on Election Night.”
While COVID-19 is a major reason for the increase in early and absentee voting in Iowa, Volk noted that other states have used mail-in voting extensively and that it adds an option for voters that should not go away in future elections.
“I have full faith in our auditor’s offices throughout the state of Iowa that they will do a great job,” Volk said. “They are great public servants to the State of Iowa.”