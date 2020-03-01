MEET DON LYLE—a Vinton resident and retired teacher who spent more than four decades creating nurturing environments for students and student-athletes.
Don Lyle—known to most in the community as ‘Mr. Lyle’—is the thirteenth nomination to the Family Nurturing Council’s Faces of Benton County campaign. Mr. Lyle was nominated by Eighth Grade Science Teacher Lindsay Gallo.
“[Mr. Lyle] is a retired [Vinton-Shellsburg] teacher, but continues to coach and volunteer his time with student athletes ranging from elementary to high school with sports clinics, refereeing, weight lifting, etc.,” Gallo wrote on Mr. Lyle’s nomination form. “He also [supports] students by attending various extra-curricular functions throughout the year.”
“Mr. Lyle really cared about all of his students, even the ones who weren’t necessarily ‘good’,” former student Shane Monaghan, now a college graduate, wrote of his Eighth Grade Math teacher. “And for those of us who weren’t really great students, I feel that by not turning his back on us, he contributed more to our successes than anything else he could have done.”
“I always wanted to identify as a teacher first,” Mr. Lyle said of his role both in the classroom and on the field. “The classroom was first—I was always well prepared.”
Mr. Lyle retired from Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District in 2017 after 46 years in the classroom—the bulk of those years spent teaching Mathematics. He also coached middle school track, middle school girls’ basketball, and high school football.
“Active kids make better learners,” Mr. Lyle said. “Middle school is really about the kids…there’s so much going on in their heads, their brains are not completely developed…a lot of nurturing needs to be done.”
Mr. Lyle said his primary focus as a teacher was to understand his students better. It wasn’t just about imparting mathematical proficiency—it was also about helping his students become who they were meant to be.
“I like to help people…that was my first strength.”
Mr. Lyle grew up on a farm near the town of Keota—the oldest of three boys. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in Mathematics and Physics. Long before he got his teaching license, one of Mr. Lyle’s first experiences coaching/mentoring was as a helper for his younger brothers’ Little League team.
“I was too old to play, so the coach asked if I would help out…I would help with catch, batting practice. I watched the coach work….but I’ve never had any guidelines on how to [mentor].”
In retirement, Mr. Lyle stays away from the classroom, but has continued his work as an assistant football coach.
Asked why he spent so many years teaching at the middle school level only—a particularly tricky time in adolescence—Mr. Lyle explained: “By the end of the year, they appreciate you [as their teacher]—my job was to help them make it through.”
Thank you, Mr. Lyle, for being an everyday hero and a force for good in our community!