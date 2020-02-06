Meet Cathy Maile—a Norway resident and force for good in her role as secretary at Norway Intermediate School where she spent over 30 years working to create nurturing environments for students.
Cathy is the eleventh nomination to the Family Nurturing Council’s Faces of Benton County campaign. Cathy was nominated by the staff at Norway Intermediate School.
“Cathy was a school secretary for 30+ years and is still involved teaching youth religion classes. She has always been one to offer a helping hand and a kind word,” Norway Intermediate School staff wrote on her nomination form.
Despite being recently retired, Cathy can often be found back at her former place of employment, working as a substitute paraeducator.
“That’s just for fun now,” Cathy explained of her decision to continue working at the school. “You get to see all the kids again and also work with them one-on-one.”
“Kids are just my life.”
As secretary, Cathy said it was her goal to be a safe place for students.
“The secretary, you’re still their friend, a safe spot…Many kids aren’t nurtured anymore…That was my goal, to be a constant [in students’ lives]. Fill in the gaps.”
Cathy said she long-admired the work of Thelma Holland, the school secretary at Norway High School years ago—“I always wanted to grow up to be like her.”
Before retirement, Cathy wrote ‘Pointers for Parents’ and included it in the Norway Friday Note that went home with Norway students.
“I felt part of my job was nurturing the parents, too. Helping them to know ‘this too shall pass’…their kids are only little once.”
In retirement Cathy spends two days a week sewing at Amana Woolen Mill—she used to help sew the Benton Community show choir dresses, vests, and ties—and volunteering at her church. She also spends time with her husband Rex Maile and their eleven grandchildren.
But the Norway kids will always have her heart: “I felt like I was a grandma to a lot of them.”
Thank you, Cathy, for being an everyday hero and a force for good in our community!