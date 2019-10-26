The Vinton-Shellsburg High School’s 2019 Fall Choral Preview, directed by Michala Martin with piano accompanist Lori Ferguson, featured vocal students taking center stage Tuesday night with combined choirs, Treble Choir, All-State Auditionees, Chamber Choir, and Concert Choir.
The vocal program began with the Star-Spangled Banner being sung by the combined choirs. After this, the Treble Choir performed the songs Hi Yo Ipsi Naya, and Lift Your Hearts! Treble Choir students include: Kaylie Appleby, Taylor Behm, Haley Clark, Natalie Dean, Brianna Dighton, Isabel Erlandson, Erin Gutridge, Molly Haisman, Hanna Higley, Maya Lapan-Islas, Taylor-Rae Lint, Kayleigh Mathews, Noel McKenna, Abby Morarie, Kaelyn Pettyjohn, Morgan Reeves, Jaeden Shannon, Hailey Swanson, Arya Walker.
Next on stage were All-State Auditionees with “excerpts from the 2019 All-State Chorus Repertoire”. Students pictured left to right: Davia Herger, Brynn Johnson, Maddie Beauchamp, Katelyn Humiston, Sophia Dilley, Andrew Wirth.
They were followed by the Chamber Choir, with Lullaby (excerpt) and Open the Window, Noah; featured soloists were Rylee Scheel, Xander Dawson-Fink, Jesse Hepker, Eli Powers, Brynn Johnson, Andrew Wirth, Katelyn Humiston, Sophia Dilley. Chamber Choir students are Maddie Beauchamp, Amanda Cardenas, Darby Glynn, Katelyn Humiston, Ellery Johnson, Cameron Dawson-Fink, Sophia Dilley, Brynn Johnson, Raeganne Neilson, Elsa Page, Rylee Scheel, Xander Dawson-Fink, Jesse Hepker, Andrew Jessen, Eli Powers, Bryce Walker, Jeremiah Brown, John McNeil, Blake Morarie, Julius Sloop, Jonah Smith, Andrew Wirth.
The Concert Choir then performed and sang Jubilate, Gamaya, Dreams of Thee (Mrs. Makayla Prall on the flute). Concert Choir students are Soprano: Cherish Banks, Maddie Beauchamp, Brylee Bruce, Amanda Cardenas, Darby Glynn, Katelyn Humiston, Ellery Johnson, Eve Kisling, Alexis Miller, Alexis Rumelhart. Alto: Anna Becker, Cameron Dawson-Fink, Sophia Dilley, Bryleigh Farmer, Davia Herger, Abby Howe, Brynn Johnson, Tess Lillibridge, Raeganne Neilson, Elsa Page, Jenna Pattee, Alexys Reichenbacker, Autumn Sauer, Rylee Scheel, Jozee White. Tenor: Ayden Bearbower, Xander Dawson-Fink, Nick Halley, Jesse Hepker, Joshua Howe, Andrew Jessen, Zach Kramer, Riley Kress, Eli Powers, Bryce Walker, Dylan Weeks. Bass: Jeremiah Brown, Jacob Chase, Rickey Chase, Christopher Fleming, Malaki Floyd, Aleander Funk, Nathan Hekel, Sage Holmes, Vincent Kickel, John McNeil, Nick Mesa, Dane Moore, Blake Morarie, Austin Mosher, Clark Schoch, Ashton Slaton, Julius Sloop, Jonah Smith, Andrew Wirth.
The finale consisted of all choir members surrounding the audience where they promoted harmony with their song Love Is Love Is Love Is Love...
Martin, who has been the choir director at Vinton-Shellsburg for seven years, later said the Chamber Choir and middle school vocalists will perform on Veterans Day, 2019, during an annual veteran’s assembly at the middle school. The planned song medley includes all military branches; military audience members are invited to stand up while their song is being sung. Additionally she said, the Chamber Choir will be performing Patriotic Treasures, another medley with ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘My Country Tis of Thee’.
Among audience goers were Lisa Clark, whose daughter Haley, a senior and choir manager of Treble Choir, sang in Treble Choir and during the last song. “The last song was just fantastic,” Clark said. “Michala always does awesome; great job. She always does something special.”
Upcoming performance dates include: All-State Auditions-Oct. 26; WaMaC Choral Festival (Chamber)-Nov. 11; Opus Honor Choir (select)-Nov. 21-23; Choral Etravaganza-Dec. 19; Dorian Vocal Festival (select)-Jan. 12-13; EC ICDA Honor Choir (select)-Feb. 3; Cabaret!-Mar. 13; Solo/Ensenble Festival (Chamber & volunteers)-Mar. 28; Large Group Contest-May 8; Fine Arts Night: Concert & Awards-May 12; Graduation (Chamber)-May 24.