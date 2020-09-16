Over 150 people attended First Christian Church’s second annual Fall Festival on Saturday to enjoy games, attractions, prizes and food to brighten up a dreary Saturday.
“I feel it went very well,” Vicki Streeter, an organizer for the event said. “We wish the weather could have been a little nicer, but it was certainly better than last year. We were really pleased with the turnout and saw a lot of faces we haven’t seen in our church. Families obviously wanted to get out and have a little fun.”
The church set up multiple booths outside with games ranging from ring toss, nerf gun shooting to a nose-picking game with a “slimy surprise.” A small train took kids for a spin around the parking lot. Inside the church, a craft store and silent auction were available and the congregation provided lunch to patrons.
‘We had so much fun setting up games, some of which were new to this year,” Streeter said. “All of this work has inspired us to create a group for this festival to plan for next year.” More than $3,350 was raised to go towards the church’s youth activity fund, which will be used for activities as more events are allowed. According to Streeter, kids would pull their parents along to get right back outside for more games. The train was also a hit with the younger children.
“Everyone seemed to have a good time from the kids games to the craft show,” Streeter said. “We hope to bring it back next year.”