Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Rain. High around 55F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.