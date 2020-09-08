First Christian Church in Vinton will be hosting their second annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 12 in the church parking lot off Highway 218 and 13th Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while considering current health practices.
“A lot of the churches I know are struggling to come up with the funds to do things they want,” Vicki Streeter said. “That’s why we decided to continue this festival. We want to be able to raise money for our youth activity fund. We want to involve the kids and give them some activities to do after being indoors so much and not seeing their friends.”
The Fall Festival will feature an outdoor carnival with games including a prize wheel, nerf gun battle, “potty toss”, “pick the nose”, and “Let’s Go fishing”. There will be train rides, balloons and free popcorn for everyone. A bubble artist will be featured on the church lawn. According to the church, there will also be a photo booth or get a tattoo in the tattoo parlor.
“We were really pleased with the turnout last year,” Streeter said. “It brings our church together and we can’t believe how close our members become as they are working on this festival.”
A barbeque lunch with “all the fixings and dessert” will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church will offer dine in, or takeout, or will deliver to you. You can call the church at 472-2153 if you are interested in having lunch delivered in Vinton.
“We don’t want people to feel uncomfortable with just a sit-in meal offered,” Streeter said. “We knew we would get more people involved with takeout and delivery.”
The Silent Auction has 30 or so baskets to bid on. Spa baskets, fall and winter baskets, chocolate delights, wine baskets honey bee baskets, doggy spa, cat’s meow, mystery basket and stained glass art, and many many more.There will be a Craft Sale with items for all ages and a Bake Sale with lots of home baked goods made by church families.
The winner of the Quilt Raffle will be drawn at the conclusion of the festival. This beautiful quilt was made and generously donated by Rita Moore. You can still get tickets from any church member and they can be purchased at the festival.
“We’re praying that the weather is nice enough to have this outdoors and that everyone can come out and have a good time,” Streeter said.
Attendees are asking to participate in social distancing and masks “will be appreciated.” Hand sanitizers will be available in all areas.