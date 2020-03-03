Benton FFA Members Advance to Districts
The Benton Community FFA Chapter participated in the SW Subdistrict Leadership Development Events held at Hawkeye Community College on Wednesday, February 26th. The chapter had 31 members compete at the event in 9 events. The Parliamentary Procedure Team of Garrett Coffland, Emily Ingalls, Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, and Mya Meyer earned 1st place gold, advancing to districts. The Conduct of Meetings Team of Kaitlyn Ballard, Ryan Grace, Zach Grace, Easton Patterson, Addison Phillips, Keaten Volesky, and Emma Von Ahsen earned 1st place gold advancing to districts. The following participated in individual events: Abbie Kaestner participated in Job Interview earning a gold rating. Jacob Ludeking gave a speech over Fake Meat in Public Speaking earning a silver rating. Rhylee Stone gave an Ag Broadcast and earned a silver rating. Tyler Atkinson sold Stand Out for Ag Sales and earned a bronze rating. Alex Ludeking competed in Extemporaneous Speaking earning a bronze rating. Several members of the Benton Community FFA participated in the Greenhand and Chapter Quiz CDEs. Students took a 50-point general-knowledge quiz which included questions about FFA operations on the chapter, sub-district, district, state, and national levels. In the Greenhand Quiz, Kaitlyn Ballard received 1st place and earned a gold rating. Also receiving gold were Andria Stull (3rd), Kaden Meyer (6th), Caden Erger (8th), Emma Von Ahsen, Zach Grace, and Easton Patterson. Members earning silver were Addison Phillips, Cameron Keiper, Keaten Volesky, and Rhylee Stone. Bronze members were Jacob Refstie and Ryan Grace. In the Chapter Quiz the following received gold ratings: Raynee LaGrange (2nd), Dylan Bossler (6th), Trinity LaGrange (7th), Emily Ingalls (8th), Alex Ludeking (9th), Mya Meyer, Kohle Ballard, Garrett Coffland, Megan Schulte, and Quintin Volesky. Earning silver were Jacob Ludeking, Mackenzie Kvam, Riley Curtis, Abbie Kaestner, and Jessica Crawford. Earning bronze were Ayriana Veerhusen and Landon Siek. Benton Community FFA members will compete at Edgewood-Colesburg high school on March 14, 2020.
FFA Week 2/23-2/29
FFA Week is a week full of advocating for agriculture and FFA by holding activities each day of the week. Each year our chapter has different dress up days and various activities throughout the week. This year our schedule of days were:
Blue & Gold Monday & Agriculture/FFA Facts on Lockers
Truck Tuesday
Western Wednesday & Sub-Districts Leadership Competition
Ag Career Thursday & Teacher Appreciate Breakfast Pizza & 8th Grade Recruitment
Flannel Friday & Breakfast Donuts for Members
At the end of the week there was an assembly with all the staff and students at the high school to see which staff member was going to smooch-a-pooch. This year Mr. Kingsbury was voted to ‘smooch’ the pooch in front of all the high school students. Our guest ‘pooch’ was Willa a 6-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Senior FFA member Kaylee Sorum. There was also an activity where students were picked to ride a stick horse around barrels, throw potatoes through a pictures of a hungry pig’s mouth, and carve a butter cow out of a block of butter. All the students enjoyed the weeks activities!