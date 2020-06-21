Today

Thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.