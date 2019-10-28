First ever Vinton One Book discussed

VINTON - The first ever Vinton One Book, One Community Discussion was held at Tilford Monday night and a great discussion occurred from a variety of community members. Bree Housley’s book “We Hope You Like This Song” affected people in different ways. Deb Vaughn was the facilitator of the group discussion and did a fabulous job guiding the discussion. Numerous topics were discussed in the hour long discussion including remembering times with our own friends and reaching out to them after reading this book, how we have handled death in our own life and how no grief journey is the same for any two people, as well as the consensus that the author wrote this book as a way of healing and validation for herself on her relationship and grief of Shelly. The discussion then turned to the activities that Bree and her sister did and where we hope this will go in our community. A list of monthly themes were discussed and organizations and businesses are encouraged to host or sponsor an activity throughout the upcoming year. It’s a great time to advertise your business or your organization! We encourage everyone to follow the blog of justusbc.home.blog and whether you have read the book or not, participate in the activities. Several individuals last night were going to form teams with friends and do the activities together in their groups. We would love to see everyone participate in one or all of the challenges.
NOVEMBER’s CHALLENGE- Nov 1-15 Write 7 thank you notes to random people who have touched your life, impacted your community or family. Surely everyone can think of SOMEONE they need to thank! Share your note on the blog or share them receiving the note from you.
Nov 16-30- We are THANKFUL for our local businesses- SHOP LOCAL- Buy ONE thing in VINTON that you might go out of town to get- maybe it’s ONE piece of clothing, one Christmas gift, one tank of gas, one night at a restaurant in town, or go to our local movie theater in town. Share a picture of what you bought or your night out.
The calendar will be posted soon with all the upcoming challenges to participate in. Follow the blog or the Vinton One Book One Community Facebook page for all the latest information. justusbc.home.blog