First successful buck
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 17°
- Heat Index: 27°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 17°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:44 AM
- Sunset: 04:57:25 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 66% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.21 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.11 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.22 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Vinton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for distributing meth
- Man deceased in rock bin accident
- Biden stops in Vinton to talk domestic, foreign policies in wake of airstrike on Soleimani
- Kwik Star coming to Vinton after long wait
- Patriotic business owners makes things nice by adding sugar and spice
- Man dies in rock bin at quarry
- CPU girls remain perfect with pair of weekend wins
- Vinton-Shellsburg girls golf team finishes strong academic year
- City to receive two awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for Braille School
- Vinton Police Department
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.