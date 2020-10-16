Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 38F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.