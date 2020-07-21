Over 30 motorcyclists made a stop at the Freedom Rock in Shellsburg on Saturday as a tribute to a fallen Marshalltown soldier and to pay their respects to the town’s military legacy.
Salute to the Fallen, an organization founded by John Thompson, organized the stop as part of their Rock and Roll Freedom Rock Tour from Marshalltown to Solon and back. The ride honored Pfc Mason Webber, who died in September while working on vehicle maintenance at Fort Hood, TX. Salute to the Fallen has worked with Webber’s family for a year now and Thompson described it as “an honor” to keep his name alive and build military/civilian camaraderie.
“Mason Webber loved riding motorcycles,” Thompson said. “His brother is actually with us today, riding his brother’s motorcycle. He was a little bit of a daredevil and became a vehicle mechanic for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles down at Fort Hood. Unfortunately, negligence of his NCO, which was proven three days ago, took his life back in September. Our goal is to foster camaraderie, and also hold the military accountable for what they call accidents when they are not.”
Shellsburg American Legion Post 166 and members of nearby posts hosted the event and held a ceremony in honor of Webber and other comrades at the county’s Freedom Rock. According to the American Legion, the Benton County Freedom Rock is the only one done by members of the legion’s Freedom Riders. A wreath was laid by the Freedom Rock by Bruce Furbauch, National Vice Commander, and Shirley Warnke, President of the Benton County American Legion Auxiliary.
“It’s a great opportunity to show our Freedom Rock to people outside of our community and what it means to us,” Dave Travis, 3rd District Commander said. “The weather made it that not as many people joined us today, but we’re proud to host these Freedom Riders in Shellsburg.”
A 21 gun salute and Taps concluded the ceremony. The riders continued back to Marshalltown for a second event on the day to raise money for the Webber family.